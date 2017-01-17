ATHENS Jan 17 Shareholders of Greece's power
utility Public Power Corp. (PPC) approved on Tuesday
the transfer of a 51-percent stake in the power grid operator
ADMIE, part of a spin-off scheme, which is a major term in
Greece's bailout programme.
Under a legislated scheme aiming at keeping ADMIE under
state control, PPC will sell a 24-percent stake to China's State
Grid for 320 million euros ($340
million) and set up a special vehicle to transfer a cost-free
51-percent stake to the state and existing private shareholders.
"The extraordinary PPC shareholders meeting approved the
procedures in order to conclude ADMIE's spin-off," the energy
ministry said in a statement.
In 2015, Greece signed up to its third international bailout
since the debt crisis erupted, agreeing to cut spending, pursue
reforms and speed up privatisations to shore up its finances.
ADMIE is fully owned by Greece's state-controlled
electricity utility PPC and Athens has agreed to conclude the
plan by the end of March or fully privatise the grid this year.
Shareholders were due to approve the stake transfer on Jan.
12 but their meeting was postponed until Tuesday after Greece's
four biggest banks expressed concerns over the plan.
National Bank, Piraeus Bank, Alpha Bank
and Eurobank, which have extended a 2.2
billion euro syndicated loan to PPC, sent a letter to the PPC
and the finance ministry last week, saying that the sale of the
51-percent stake without any proceeds for PPC would harm the
utility's finances.
After talks between all parties involved, the banks sent
another letter to PPC and the finance ministry on Tuesday saying
they were examining positively PPC's servicing of the loans
after being given guarantees worth at least 300 million euros.
The utility has paid off some 600 million euros of the
syndicated loan and has been negotiating an additional 200
million credit facility with the banks. According to the letter
which was released by PPC, the banks also said they would
examine providing short- and medium-term financing to PPC in
exchange for tantamount guarantees.
