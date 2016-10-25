(Adds quotes, details)
ATHENS Oct 25 Greece expects to have 'very good
news' to announce by next week on the process of selling its
power grid operator ADMIE, a unit of its PPC
electricity company, Energy Minister Panos Skourletis said on
Tuesday.
"We are at the stage where bids are being assessed. I think
that towards the end of the week, at the latest the beginning of
next week, we will have very good news to announce," Skourletis
told a conference in Athens.
Skourletis, who government sources say may lose his post in
an anticipated cabinet reshuffle, also said a strategic
partnership signed on Monday between PPC, currently
state-controlled, and China Machinery Engineering Corporation
(CMEC) affirmed he was right in opposing privatisation of the
electricity company.
The terms of Greece's international bailout require PPC
to either sell its stake in ADMIE or fully privatise the grid by
next year. Separately, the state must also relinquish further
its 51 percent stakeholding in PPC, disposing of another 17
percent.
PPC has said it was examining bids submitted by the Italian
power grid Terna jointly with infrastructure fund F2i
and by China's State Grid International Development.
Under a timetable approved by parliament, a preferred bidder
for ADMIE has to be chosen by Oct. 31 and the deal is expected
to be concluded in the first three months of 2017.
Skourletis is known to be vehemently opposed to full
privatisation of PPC, which lenders have repeatedly called for
but which the Greek official has called a 'disaster' scenario.
The state was expected to hire advisers in September to sell
17 percent of it. This has been pushed back to November.
"You know what the state can reap from selling these assets?
Peanuts, a pittance, nothing really," he said.
(Reporting by Angeliki Koutanto; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)