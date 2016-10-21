BRIEF-Snap to publicly file for its IPO late next week- Recode
* Snap to publicly file for its much-anticipated IPO late next week- Recode, citing sources Source http://bit.ly/2jnSVXJ
ATHENS Oct 21 Negotiations between Greece and shareholders of the country's biggest airport to extend a concession deal by 20 years are expected to be wrapped in November, an official at the country's privatisations agency said on Friday, declining to be named.
Under a third EU/IMF bailout agreement signed last year, Greece promised to renew the agreement with Germany-based AviaAlliance and Greek energy group Copelouzos, allowing them to operate Athens International Airport (AIA) until 2046.
Talks had been expected to conclude in September.
(Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas; Editing by Karolina Tagaris)
* Snap to publicly file for its much-anticipated IPO late next week- Recode, citing sources Source http://bit.ly/2jnSVXJ
MEXICO CITY, Jan 27 Billionaire Carlos Slim said on Friday that Mexico should not fear Donald Trump, seeing opportunities for his country in the U.S. president's economic policies, and praising Mexicans for uniting behind their government in talks with the northern neighbor.
NEW YORK, Jan 27 Kevin Turner has departed Ken Griffin's Citadel LLC less than a year after he joined as chief executive officer of the firm's market-making division, a spokesman said on Friday.