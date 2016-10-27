ATHENS Oct 27 Greece will conclude later on Thursday the sale of a luxury seaside resort outside Athens to Turkish-Arab fund Jermyn Street Real Estate Fund, sources told Reuters.

Under a privatisation programme agreed with its international lenders, Greece has agreed to sell a majority stake in Astir Palace, which owns the resort, for 400 million euros.

Greece's second largest lender, National Bank, which owns most of the shares, and the country's privatisation agency (HRADF), will get the proceeds.

"he whole packages of Astir's shares will be tranferred today," said an official with National Bank who requested anonymity. (Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas and Angeliki Koutantou)