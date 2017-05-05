ATHENS May 5 Greece's privatisation agency (HRADF) has appointed executive director Lila Tsitsogiannopoulou as its new chair, it said on Friday. Tsitsogiannopoulou will take over from Chief Executive Antonios Leousis, who has been heading the fund's three-member board for an interim six-month period.

Tsitsogiannopoulou, 41, has studied property valuation and micro-economics and has specialised in real estate management.

Privatisation have been a key plank of Greece's three international bailouts since 2010 but have reaped poor revenues due to political resistance and bureacracy. (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou)