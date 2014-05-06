May 6 Greece's successful return to bond markets last month has helped to spur interest from international investors in the country's plans to sell off state assets - including airports, ports and railways - to cut debts. Below are privatisation proceeds Greece has raised so far, its future targets and an indicative time-table of upcoming asset sales and concessions. The figures have been compiled by Reuters, based on official documents. PRIVATISATION REVENUE TARGETS (in bln euros) Year Cash raised, Cash raised, Value of annual deals signed, cumulative cumulative* 2011 (actual) 1.6 1.6 1.7 2012 (actual) 0.0 1.6 2.6 2013 (actual) 1.0 2.6 3.8 2014 (forecast) 1.5 4.1 4.9 2015 (forecast) 2.2 6.3 2016 (forecast) 3.4 9.6 2017 (forecast) 2.9 12.4 2018 (forecast) 3.0 15.4 2019 (forecast) 3.4 18.7 2020 (forecast) 3.6 22.3 * The figures on column "value of deals signed" differ from those on column "cash raised" because privatisation proceeds are often disbursed in installments over a period of years. They also differ because sums are not disbursed upon the deals' signature but after their approval by regulators, courts or parliament. MAIN PRIVATISATION DEALS AGREED SO FAR 2011 - Sale of 10 percent stake in telecoms firm OTE to Germany's Deutsche Telekom (392 mln euros) - 10-year extension of gaming concession of gambling monopoly OPAP until 2030 (375 mln euros) - Granting of license to OPAP to install 35,000 video gambling slots (560 mln euros) - Sale of frequency spectrum to Greek mobile telephony companies (381 mln euros) - Sale of 2 Airbus jets previously owned by former state carrier Olympic Airways (16 mln euros) 2012 - Sale of the State Lotteries to a group of gambling firms comprising OPAP, Intralot and Scientific Games (770 mln euros) - 90-year lease of former 2004 Athens Olympics venue IBC as a shopping mall to Greek real estate company Lamda Development (81 mln euros) 2013 - Sale of a 33 percent stake in gaming firm OPAP to Czech-Greek investment fund Emma Delta (652 mln euros) - Sale of a 66 percent stake in natural gas grid operator DESFA to Azerbaijan's SOCAR (188 mln euros paid to HRADF and 212 mln euros to Greek refiner Hellenic Petroleum ) - Sale of Athens hotel Astir Vouliagmenis to Arab-Turkish property fund Jermyn Street (96 mln euros paid to HRADF and 300 mln euros to Greek lender National Bank - Sale and leaseback of 28 properties in Greece and abroad to Greek real-estate investment companies NBG Pangea and Eurobank Properties (261 mln euros) 2014 - 99-year lease of former Athens airport of Hellenikon to a group of real estate and investment firms including Greece's Lamda Development, China's Fosun and Abu-Dhabi based property firm Al Maabar (915 mln euros) DEALS TO FOLLOW (Indicative timetable for submission of binding offers) SHARE SALES & CONCESSIONS 2014 Q2 Horserace Betting Organisation (ODIE) Q2 Thessaloniki Water (EYATH) Q2 Small ports and marinas Q3 Regional airports Q3 Hellenic Railways (Trainose), Railway Maintenance Company (ROSCO) Q3 Piraeus Port (OLP) Q4 2 Airbus jets Q4 Electricity grid operator ADMHE Q4 First sale of real-estate backed notes 2015 Q1 Thessaloniki Port (OLTH) Q1 Athens International Airport Q1 Digital frequency spectrum sale to TV operators Q1 Creation and privatisation of a new electricity producer, spun off from state utility PPC Q2 Egnatia Motorway Q2 Large regional ports- Lavrio mega yacht marina 2016 Q1 Sale of a 17 percent stake in state-controlled electricity company PPC N/A Greece's biggest water utility Athens Water (EYDAP) Sale of government's minority stake in Greece's biggest refiner Hellenic Petroleum Natural gas distributor DEPA South Kavala Gas storage Hellenic Post (ELTA) (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou and Harry Papachristou. Editing by Jane Merriman)