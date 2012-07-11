(Adds details)
ATHENS, July 11 A delay of a few months in
Greece's privatisation drive means the near-bankrupt country
will only be able to complete the sale of its state lottery firm
and a building in Athens, its privatisation chief told Reuters
on Wednesday.
That would mean the country falls well short of the more
than 3 billion euros it had aimed to raise this year, with the
privatisation of groups like natural gas company DEPA, gas grid
operator DESFA, Hellenic Petroleum and betting firm
OPAP being pushed into next year.
"There can be financial completion of only two projects this
year -- the state lottery and the IPC," Costas Mitropoulos, CEO
of the agency told Reuters, citing "administrative delays".
Greece's new conservative-led government has made reviving
the long-delayed privatisation drive a key part of its efforts
to turn around the recession-hit economy, but has admitted
delays stemming from repeat elections held this year.
The privatisation agency suspended operations in April when
Greece held the first of two elections this year. The agency's
chairman Yannis Koukiadis resigned after the second vote in
June, further delaying the agency's work.
As part of its second bailout programme, Greece is due to
raise 19 billion euros from privatisations by the end of 2015
and as much as 50 billion euros overall.
(Reporting by Harry Papachristou; Editing by Catherine Evans)