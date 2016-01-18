* China's Cosco sole bidder for the country's biggest port
* Greece has asked Cosco to improve its offer
* Privatisation agency meets Jan. 20 to evaluate new bid
* Deadline for Greek railways pushed back by a few weeks
By Angeliki Koutantou
ATHENS, Jan 18 Greece will evaluate on Wednesday
an improved bid that China's Cosco is due to submit
for a majority stake in Piraeus Port, a senior
official at the privatisation agency (HRADF) said on Monday.
Cosco was the sole bidder for a 67 percent stake Piraeus
Port Authority (OLP), the manager of the country's biggest port
which is a gateway to Asia, eastern Europe and north Africa. The
agency has asked Cosco to improve its offer.
"HRADF's board is scheduled to convene Wednesday evening to
assess an improved offer that Cosco will have submitted by
then," the official told Reuters on condition of anonymity.
The official said if Cosco's bid was not satisfactory the
agency could ask the company to improve it further. The agency
has the right to cancel the tender if it deems the offer is not
satisfactory, under its competition rules.
"Negotiations with Cosco will continue until the last minute
so that we achieve the best possible price," the official said.
Piraeus Port is valued at $367 million based on Monday's
share price.
The leftist government of Alexis Tsipras halted the sale of
the port and other state assets after winning elections in
January last year but resumed the process under a third bailout
of up to 86 billion euros ($94 billion) agreed in August.
WORKERS AGAINST
Piraeus Port workers are against the sale because they fear
it will lead to job cuts, while Greece's Shipping Minister
Thodoris Dritsas has said having a sole bidder was not the best
outcome one should expect.
OLP operates Piraeus Port under a concession agreement with
the Greek state. The company's board decided last week by a
majority to renegotiate the concession agreement, upon which
Cosco based its offer.
The decision is not expected to affect the sale, which needs
to be approved by OLP's shareholders, but is undermining the
government's attempt to achieve the highest price possible for
the port, the official said.
Denmark's container terminal operator APM Terminals
and Philippines-based International Container
Terminal Services were also interested in the port but
did not submit a bid.
Privatisations have a been a key part of Greek bailouts
since 2010 but have not produced much money so far due to
resistance from politicians and unions and bureaucratic delays.
The privatisation agency is expecting to raise two to three
billion euros from state assets this year. That would be nearly
double the figure projected in the 2016 budget but less than the
3.7 billion euro target set in the latest bailout.
Greece has also pushed a Jan. 15 deadline back by a few
weeks for the submission of binding bids for the railway company
(TRAINOSE) and its maintenance operator (ROSCO), due to
technicalities, the official said.
Russian Railways (RZD) and its Greek partner GEK-Terna
Holdings, France's SNCF Participations and Romania's
S.C. Grup Feroviar Roman were shortlisted for TRAINOSE in 2013.
($1 = 0.9182 euros)
(Editing by David Clarke)