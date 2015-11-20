ATHENS Nov 20 Russia is still interested in
buying Greek railways and the country's second-biggest port
OLTH, Greece's infrastructure minister said on Friday afer
meeting Russia's deputy prime minister, Arkady Dvorkovich, who
heads Russian Railways.
Russian Railways and its Greek partner GEK-Terna
were shortlisted in the sale of Greek railways (TRAINOSE) and
its rolling stock operator (ROSCO), along with the Thessaloniki
Port since 2013.
The privatisations were halted after a new leftist
government was elected in January but were kickstarted again as
part of a third bailout the Greece clinched with international
lenders in July.
(Reporting by Lefteris Karagiannopoulos; Writing by Angeliki
Koutantou; Editing by Karolina Tagaris)