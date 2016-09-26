ATHENS, Sept 26 Greece and its lenders have
agreed on a five-member supervisory board for a new
privatisation fund following wrangling over its composition,
government sources said on Monday, meeting a key condition under
the country's 86 billion euro bailout.
Athens had to agree on nominations with its EU/IMF lenders
by the end of September to conclude a first progress assessment
and qualify for a further 2.8 billion euros in bailout loans.
Creditors nominated two of the board members and Athens
three.
Greek government officials said Spanish economist David
Vegara, a former deputy managing director for banking with the
euro zone's bailout fund, a Greek academic and a Greek central
bank official would be joining the fund's supervisory board.
A senior French government official, Jacques Le Pape, will
head the new board.
Privatisations have been a key part of Greece's bailouts
since 2010, but political resistance and Greek bureaucracy have
kept them from providing much revenue. The new board will
oversee the fund, which aims to speed up asset sales.
The Greek parliament is also expected to approve on Tuesday
other elements of its bailout - measures to cut pension spending
and regulate its electricity market and also the transfer of
state stakes in power utility PPC and the Athens
and Thessaloniki water utilities to the new
fund.
