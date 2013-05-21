* Binding bids for DEPA due May 29
* Sintez, SOCAR to bid for DEPA's gas grid unit DESFA
(Adds meeting between Gazprom chief and Greek Prime Minister)
By Harry Papachristou
ATHENS, May 21 Gazprom is squeezing
Athens for better terms to buy DEPA, Greece's sole retail gas
distributor, a Greek official said, as the Russian gas export
monopoly leverages its position as the only major player in the
running.
Binding bids are due to be submitted on May 29 for DEPA,
which posted a net profit of 106 million euros last year.
Gazprom last year made a preliminary bid of 900 million euros
($1.2 billion).
Gazprom is already DEPA's main supplier, providing about 60
percent of its gas last year. It cut its supply prices by about
7 percent in 2011, but Greek energy players say prices are still
high compared with what Gazprom charges in other parts of Europe
with more competition.
Gazprom's chief executive Alexei Miller arrived in Athens on
Tuesday for talks with Greek Prime Minister Antonis Samaras and
other Greek officials. It was the third visit by senior Gazprom
officials since March.
Miller sought assurances that DEPA's austerity-hit customers
will settle arrears of 380 million euros and a concession that
Gazprom will not have to deposit 20 percent of the purchase
price as a guarantee before the sale gets European Union
approval.
"The two sides discussed their exceptional cooperation in
the natural gas market," Gazprom said in a statement after
Miller's talks with Samaras. Gazprom also said the two sides
wanted to develop their "mutually beneficial cooperation"
further.
If Athens fails to sell DEPA, it will miss a target to raise
2.6 billion euros from privatisations this year under the terms
of its international bailout. It would then need to make up the
shortfall with extra austerity measures, which it is loath to
do.
EU OBJECTIONS
Greece has already agreed to reduce the required guarantee
and is striving to resolve DEPA's liquidity problem, said
Stelios Stavridis, chairman of Greek privatisation agency HRADF
in an interview with state radio NET.
According to Greek sources close to the sale, Gazprom is
concerned that the European Union might block the DEPA
acquisition, in which case it would lose some of its deposit.
Gazprom's role as supplier to DEPA has raised concerns that
the EU, already trying to loosen Gazprom's grip on Europe's
energy market, might block or impose stringent conditions on the
deal.
Gazprom's only rival for DEPA is M&M Gas, a joint venture by
Greek energy firms Motor Oil and Mytilineos.
But M&M's initial bid of about 550 million euros was far
below Gazprom's, and its parent firms owe money to DEPA and
compete with it in the wholesale gas market.
Sintez, a small Russian energy firm controlled by Russian
tycoon Leonid Lebedev, is expected to submit a binding bid just
for grid operator DESFA, which is part of DEPA but can be sold
separately, Stavridis said.
Sintez's major rival for DESFA, a regulated business with a
steady profit margin, is Azerbaijan's state gas firm SOCAR.
Greek-Czech consortium PPF/Terna, another
contender for DESFA, may drop out of the race, according to two
officials close to the group. "It can't be taken for granted
that PPF/Terna will submit a final bid," one of the officials
said.
($1 = 0.7778 euros)
