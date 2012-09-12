(Adds details from statement)

ATHENS, Sept 12 Greece's privatisation agency HRADF said on Wednesday it will start the process of selling a further stake in the country's sports gambling monopoly OPAP next week.

"HRADF's board meeting that will take place on Sept. 19 will examine the start of an international tender to sell a 29 percent stake in OPAP," the agency said in a statement.

The agency also said it would begin the final stage of a tender to sell Greece's state lottery. That sale, which a HRADF source has said could be completed this year, will boost the subsequent sale of OPAP, the agency said.

OPAP is one of Europe's biggest listed gambling companies. Greece owns a 34 percent stake in the company and controls its management.

Greece's conservative-led coalition government has set privatisations as a key priority as it tries to appease international lenders keeping the country afloat. So far the asset sales have moved slowly due to a combination of bureaucratic foot-dragging and poor market conditions.