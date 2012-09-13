* Natural gas firm DEPA renews contract to supply power
utility PPC
* PPC sells buy option for a 30 percent stake in DEPA
* Deal clears the way for DEPA's privatisation
ATHENS, Sept 13 Greek natural gas company DEPA
got a major boost ahead of its planned privatisation on
Thursday, after its biggest customer agreed to renew its supply
contract and settle disputes.
Greece's biggest electricity producer PPC said in
a bourse filing it will keep buying gas from DEPA until the end
of 2020, procuring between 1.08 billion and 1.54 billion cubic
metres per year of the commodity.
In a side deal, PPC will get from the state 32.9 million
euros to waive its buy-option for a 30 percent stake in DEPA,
and another 47 million to settle outstanding disputes between
the two state-controlled companies.
The deal, which PPC shareholders must approve on Oct. 4,
clears the way for DEPA's sale, which Greek privatisation agency
officials expect to happen in the first half of next year.
DEPA is one of the first big firms to go under the hammer
under Greece's privatisation plan, in which the debt-laden
country hopes to raise 19 billion euros by the end of 2015.
Fourteen potential buyers, including Russian gas giant Gazprom
have expressed initial interest.
PPC, which produces 13 percent of its electricity by burning
natural gas, is DEPA's biggest client. DEPA produces none of the
gas it is selling to clients but buys about 80 percent of it
from Gazprom, getting it through a pipeline from Bulgaria.
Both DEPA and PPC have been hit hard by Greece's economic
depression and debt crisis, which caused a severe liquidity
crunch in the country's energy system.
DEPA sits on unpaid bills worth about 300 million euros and
had to take out a bank loan this year to pay for a Gazprom
delivery. PPC's first-half profits evaporated after it hiked
provisions to shield itself from customers dodging bills.
(Reporting by Harry Papachristou; Editing by David Gregorio)