ATHENS, July 25 Greece will appoint the former head its biggest power utility PPC as head of its privatization agency, state NET TV said on Wednesday.

Takis Athanasopoulos will replace Costas Mitropoulos, who stepped down as chief executive of the agency last Wednesday, saying the new conservative-led government blocked his effort to sell off assets, it said.

Reviving the long-delayed privatisation drive is a key part of Greece's efforts to turn around the recession-hit economy, but the government has admitted delays stemming from repeat elections held earlier this year. (Reporting by Karolina Tagaris; Editing by Dina Kyriakidou)