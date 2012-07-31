ATHENS, July 31 Greece will focus on selling off
state-controlled lender Hellenic Postbank and betting firm
OPAP as it revives a long-stalled privatisation drive,
a government official said on Tuesday.
"Postbank and OPAP are the priorities in our privatisation
drive," the official, who declined to be named, told Reuters
after a meeting between the finance minister and the prime
minister on privatisations.
He added that the state lotteries and a building in Athens
were also on the government's list of sales expected soon.
The official said the government had already received
interest from some banks on Postbank, whose sale could begin in
August. The sale of OPAP will start in early autumn, the
official said.
