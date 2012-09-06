ATHENS, Sept 6 Greece scrapped on Thursday a law
obliging the state to keep a minimum stake in a string of public
companies, such as the country's top electricity producer Public
Power Corp and gambling firms OPAP.
This removes one of several bureaucratic obstacles to the
country's much-delayed asset sale programme -- a key condition
for its international bailout by the European Union and the
International Monetary Fund.
"By decision of the cabinet of ministers, a legislative act
has been signed that abolishes the minimum state stake," the
finance ministry said in a statement.
Alongside PPC and OPAP, the move also concerns the country's
biggest refiner Hellenic Petroleum as well as its two
biggest ports and water utilities.
All these companies feature in the asset sale programme of
Greece's privatisation agency HRADF, which must raise 19 billion
euros by the end of 2015 as part of the EU/IMF bailout.
Greece has to modify or scrap about 70 rules and laws such
as the one abolished on Thursday before it can kickstart the
asset sale programme, which mostly consists of long-term leases
of state property and infrastructure.
The programme trails badly behind targets after two
consecutive elections in May and June paralysed the
privatisation agency for more than five months.
Adding politics to red tape, party-bickering has held up the
appointment of the privatisation agency's new leadership,
Chairman Takis Athanasopoulos and chief executive Yannis Emiris.
Earlier on Thursday, the two men passed a parliamentary
hearing, allowing them to formally start business next week,
even though the government nominated them 40 days ago.
"We are aware how difficult our task is," Athanasopoulos
told lawmakers. "The 19 billion euro target by 2015 can be
achieved, under the basic condition that there will be an
adequate economic and business climate in Greece," he added.