ATHENS, March 25 Greece has received three binding bids for a majority stake in its second-largest port in Thessaloniki, the country's privatisations agency said on Saturday.

Phillipines-based International Container Terminal Services (ICTS), Dubai-based P&O Steam Navigation Company (DP World) and German private equity firm Deutsche Invest Equity Partners submitted offers, it said.

The sale of a 67 percent stake in Thessaloniki Port , which was launched in 2014 and is a key part of the country's international bailouts, has been beset by delays and political resistance. (Reporting by Karolina Tagaris; Editing by Mark Potter)