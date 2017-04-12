In reversal of fortune, China's low-value steelmakers beat high-end peers
* Long steel product margins outpace flats for first time in years
ATHENS, April 12 Greece's privatisation agency said on Wednesday it was seeking a financial advisor for the sale of minority stakes in two water utilities.
Under its international bailout, Greece must sell an 11 percent stake in Athens Water Supply & Sewerage S.A and a 23 percent stake in Thessaloniki Water Supply & Sewerage S.A.. (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; Editing by Susan Fenton)
* Long steel product margins outpace flats for first time in years
RIO DE JANEIRO/SAO PAULO, June 14 Consulting firms ISS and Glass Lewis have given a nod of approval to a restructuring plan for Brazilian miner Vale SA , boosting the chances of shareholder approval, a source said on Wednesday.
MEXICO CITY, June 14 OHL Concesiones, a unit of Spanish construction group OHL, and IFM Global Infrastructure Fund will launch on Thursday a share buyback for OHL Mexico stock, the Mexican unit said on Wednesday.