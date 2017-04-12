ATHENS, April 12 Greece's privatisation agency said on Wednesday it was seeking a financial advisor for the sale of minority stakes in two water utilities.

Under its international bailout, Greece must sell an 11 percent stake in Athens Water Supply & Sewerage S.A and a 23 percent stake in Thessaloniki Water Supply & Sewerage S.A.. (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; Editing by Susan Fenton)