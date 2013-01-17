ATHENS Jan 17 Greece's leftist opposition
called on Thursday for two former finance ministers to be
punished for failing to act on a list of potential tax evaders,
hours before a parliamentary vote to decide who to investigate.
Parliament will vote later on whether former finance
ministers George Papaconstantinou and Evangelos Venizelos as
well as two former prime ministers must face an inquiry over the
affair, which has rattled the fragile ruling coalition.
The "Lagarde list" of 2,000 Greeks with money stashed abroad
has exploded into the latest political scandal in Greece, with
many angry that successive governments failed to pursue those on
the list while heaping austerity cuts on everyone else.
Tax evasion is a major problem in Greece, which tumbled into
unsustainable debt by years of spending more than it brought in.
Twists and turns in the scandal - including revelations that
the list was misplaced, locked away in a cabinet, copied and
tampered with - have further tainted a political class widely
seen as corrupt and to blame for the nation's financial crisis.
Only the motion to investigate Papaconstantinou - expelled
from the socialist PASOK party after names of three of his
relatives were deleted from the list - is expected to pass since
it is backed by Prime Minister Antonis Samaras's government.
Samaras has resisted calls by the opposition SYRIZA party to
probe his fellow coalition leader Venizelos, who was given the
list when he succeeded Papaconstantinou in the finance minister
post but took no action on it.
"The Lagarde list case brings to the fore the hypocrisy of
those who were at the helm of the country in the most critical
period," SYRIZA deputy Zoe Konstantontopoulou said. "They kept
the file a well-kept secret at a time when they raided wages and
pensions, claiming that they had no other choice."
A motion to investigate former prime ministers Lucas
Papademos, a technocrat and former European Central Bank deputy
president, and George Papandreou, of PASOK, has failed to
attract broader support since being proposed by the right-wing
Independent Greeks and far-right Golden Dawn parties.
MUDDY WATERS
The Lagarde list, named after former French finance minister
Christine Lagarde who is now International Monetary Fund
president, was first given to Athens by the French government in
2010. Little was heard of it until its existence was revealed in
September last year.
It then quickly became a political hot potato, with Greek
authorities coming under fire for arresting a magazine editor
who published the list. He was later cleared of charges of
violating privacy laws.
The deepening scandal around the list threatens to undermine
Samaras's government, which has secured aid from foreign lenders
to avert a national bankruptcy but remains beset with internal
rifts over a painful austerity program the country must follow.
Samaras's refusal to back a probe into Venizelos has already
cost the ruling coalition the support of three lawmakers - two
from the small Democratic Left party were expelled for backing
such a probe while one PASOK lawmaker resigned in protest.
That leaves Samaras's ruling coalition with the support of
just 163 deputies in the 300-seat parliament, but still with
more than the 151 deputies needed to force an investigation.
Papaconstantinou, a U.S. and British-educated economist who
served under Papandreou, has denied tampering with the list, and
says he is the victim of an attempt to incriminate him.
"If I wanted to do such tampering, would I have done it in a
way that implicates me so blatantly?" he told parliament on
Thursday ahead of the vote.
"Could I not have, for example, removed not just the three
names of my relatives but 10, 20, 50 more in order to muddy the
waters? Names that would implicate others and not just myself?"
He denied he had lost a CD with the list, saying: "I gave it
to my secretary to keep it safe and I don't know where it is
today - if it's somewhere in the ministry, or if something else
happened."