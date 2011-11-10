(Refiles to reformat table)

ATHENS, Nov 10 Greek residential apartment prices fell 4.1 percent year-on-year in the third quarter of 2011, dragged down by an economy mired in recession, the central bank said on Thursday.

The Bank of Greece data showed residential property transactions declined 42.1 percent year-on-year in the third quarter to 9,124 as the country's debt crisis lurched ever deeper.

The real estate price index had fallen 4.4 percent in the second quarter of the year. For the whole of 2010, apartment prices had fallen 4.7 percent, following a 3.7 percent drop in 2009.

Although property accounts for a quarter of total investment in Greece and 82 percent of household wealth, there had been no widely accepted benchmark for systematically monitoring prices until the Bank of Greece launched its index in 2009.

The latest data showed older apartments, defined as those more than five years old, suffered more pronounced price pressures. Prices dropped 4.7 percent in the third quarter after a 5.0 percent fall in 2010. Prices of newly-built flats fell 3.0 percent, the central bank said.

The price drop was steeper in Greece's second biggest city Thessaloniki, down 6.7 percent in the third quarter, compared with the capital Athens where the fall was 4.3 percent.

Greece's economy has been in recession since the last quarter of 2008, with economic activity seen contracting 5.5 percent this year, and not returning to growth before 2013.

Greece has one of the highest home ownership rates in western Europe -- 80.1 percent versus 70.4 percent in the European Union as a whole -- according to European Mortgage Federation data.

A steady uptrend in Greek residential property prices, fuelled by cheap credit after the country joined the euro zone in 2001, slowed to 1.7 percent in 2008 from 4.6 percent in 2007, 12.6 percent in 2006 and 10.9 percent in 2005.

Based on EU Commission statistics, construction accounted for 10.7 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) in Greece in 2008 and for about 8.7 percent of total employment.

The Bank of Greece provided the following data: ********************************************************

GREEK APARTMENT PRICE INDICES

2009 2010 Q2* Q3 2011 Index 97.9 93.3 90.1 88.2 Change (%) -3.7 -4.7 -4.4 -4.1 New (up to 5 years) 100.2 96.0 93.5 92.3 Change (%) -2.0 -4.2 -2.8 -3.0 Old (older than 5 years) 96.5 91.7 88.0 85.6 Change (%) -4.8 -5.0 -5.4 -4.7 ------------------------------------------------------ * revised source: Bank of Greece (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)