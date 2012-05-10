* Annual price falls accelerate to 9.3 pct in Q1

* Volume of transactions halves

By George Georgiopoulos

ATHENS, May 10 Prices of residential apartments in Greece slumped by almost a tenth in the first quarter of 2012 and the volume of property transactions halved, the central bank said, illustrating the depth of an economic recession now in its fifth year.

Higher property taxes to help plug the country's budget gap coupled with tight credit conditions and rising unemployment have put pressure on the real estate market as the country struggles to emerge from its debt crisis.

Signs that the pressure is growing were reflected in Thursday's Bank of Greece data, which showed the annual pace of price falls accelerated to 9.3 percent in the three months to March from a quarterly average of 5.3 percent last year.

The volume of residential property transactions and appraisals based on square metres fell 52.1 percent year-on-year after a decline of 40.7 percent in 2011.

Property accounts for a quarter of total investment in Greece and 82 percent of household wealth.

The country has one of the highest home ownership rates in western Europe - 80.1 percent versus 70.4 percent in the European Union as a whole - according to European Mortgage Federation data.

A steady uptrend in residential property prices, fuelled by cheap credit after the country joined the euro zone in 2001, slowed to gains of 1.7 percent by 2008.

Based on EU Commission statistics, construction accounted for 10.7 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) in Greece in 2008 and for about 8.7 percent of total employment.

Greece's economy has been in recession since the last quarter of 2008, with economic activity seen contracting 5 percent this year and not returning to growth before 2014.

The Bank of Greece provided the following data: ***********************************************************

GREEK APARTMENT PRICE INDICES

2009 2010 2011 Q1* 2012 Index 97.9 93.3 88.4 82.7 Change (%) -3.7 -4.7 -5.3 -9.3 New (up to 5 years) 100.2 96.0 91.4 84.1 Change (%) -2.0 -4.2 -4.8 -10.3 Old (older than 5 years) 96.5 91.7 86.5 81.7 Change (%) -4.8 -5.0 -5.6 -8.6 ------------------------------------------------------

source: Bank of Greece (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; Editing by John Stonestreet)