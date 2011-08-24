ATHENS Aug 24 Greek residential apartment
prices fell 4.5 percent year-on-year in the second quarter of
2011, driven lower by an economy deep in recession,
the central bank said on Wednesday.
Downward price pressures continued after a 5.2 percent drop
in the real estate price index in the first three months of the
year. For the whole of 2010, apartment prices fell 4.7 percent
following a 3.7 drop in 2009.
Although property accounts for a quarter of total investment
in Greece and 82 percent of household wealth, there had been no
widely accepted benchmark for systematically monitoring real
estate prices until the Bank of Greece (BOGr.AT) launched its
index in 2009.
The latest data showed older apartments, defined as those
more than five years old, suffered more pronounced price
pressures. Prices dropped 5.5 percent in the second quarter
after a 5.0 percent fall in 2010. Prices of newly built flats
fell 3.0 percent, the bank said.
The price drop was steeper in Athens, down 6.7 percent,
compared to Thessaloniki, the country's second-largest city,
where the fall was 4.7 percent in the second quarter.
Hit by a severe debt crisis, Greece's economy has been in
recession since 2009, with economic activity seen contracting by
more than 4.5 percent this year, more than earlier government
forecasts.
The Bank of Greece said residential property
transactions declined 39.1 percent year-on-year in the second
quarter to 11.386.
Greece has one of the highest home ownership rates in
western Europe -- 80.1 percent versus 70.4 percent in the
European Union as a whole -- according to European Mortgage
Federation data.
A steady uptrend in Greek residential property prices,
fuelled by cheap credit after the country joined the euro zone
in 2001, slowed to 1.7 percent in 2008 from 4.6 percent in 2007,
12.6 percent in 2006 and 10.9 percent in 2005.
Based on EU Commission statistics, construction accounted
for 10.7 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) in Greece in
2008 and for about 8.7 percent of total employment.
The Bank of Greece provided the following data:
**************************************************************
GREEK APARTMENT PRICE INDICES
2008 2009 2010 Q2 2011
Index 101.7 97.9 93.3 89.9
Change (%) 1.7 -3.7 -4.7 -4.5
New (up to 5 years) 102.3 100.2 96.0 93.3
Change (%) 2.3 -2.0 -4.2 -3.0
Old (older than 5 years) 101.3 96.5 91.7 87.8
Change (%) 1.3 -4.8 -5.0 -5.5
source: Bank of Greece
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; editing by Patrick Graham)