ATHENS Feb 12 Greek police fired teargas
at protesters hurling stones and petrol bombs outside parliament
in Athens on Sunday, as lawmakers inside debated deeply
unpopular austerity measures to secure an EU/IMF bailout.
Riot police firing stun grenades drove back protesters on
the main Syndagma square in front of the assembly.
The crowd of tens of thousands was the biggest in months of
demonstrations against the spending cuts. Most of the
demonstrators began to disperse but small groups continued to
clash with police near the parliament building, as teargas
wafted over the square.
Lawmakers inside were debating a bill setting out 3.3
billion euros ($4.35 billion) in wage, pension and job cuts as
the price of a 130-billion-euro rescue package from the European
Union and International Monetary Fund, Greece's second since
2010.
The protesters say ordinary Greeks have swallowed enough
spending cuts and tax hikes in an effort to ease the debt
burden.
(Reporting by Karolina Tagaris; Editing by Janet Lawrence)