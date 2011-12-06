(Adds latest violence)
By Renee Maltezou
ATHENS Dec 6 Hundreds of masked
protesters hurled petrol bombs and clashed with Greek police
outside parliament on Tuesday as lawmakers inside debated a
budget packed with more unpopular belt-tightening measures.
The violence erupted as youths, mainly students, marched in
central Athens to mark the police shooting of a student in 2008,
which led to the worst riots in decades and helped topple the
conservative government in power at the time.
Police fired teargas at the protesters who pelted them with
broken pavement slabs, sticks and petrol bombs for nearly an
hour outside parliament on Tuesday afternoon. Small groups set
garbage containers on fire and smashed shop and bank windows.
A second bout of violence broke out when thousands joined an
evening march, prompting police use tear gas again and form a
cordon outside parliament.
As conservative leader Antonis Samaras -- head of one of
three parties backing new Prime Minister Lucas Papademos'
coalition -- took the podium in parliament to defend the 2012
budget, police outside chased youths into narrow side streets.
Over two dozen people suffered minor injuries, police and a
Reuters journalist said. Fifteen people were detained.
The turnout was lower than similar protests in previous
years and other recent demonstrations that drew tens of
thousands, but remained a powerful reminder of the rising anger
over austerity measures prescribed by Greece's creditors.
Greece will narrowly avoid bankruptcy this month after the
European leaders and the International Monetary Fund agreed to
dole out the latest tranche of financial aid that had been held
up for weeks over political squabbling in Athens.
But the money comes at the price of painful reforms and many
chanted slogans against the EU and IMF as they marched to
parliament. Some held up banners like "Rise and join the
December revolution". Minor clashes also broke out in the
northern city of Thessaloniki.
"There is a silent anger, something like an undertow, and
this is dangerous," said Mary Bossis, professor of International
Security at the University of Piraeus.
"NO MAGIC SOLUTION"
The clashes took place just a few hours before lawmakers
were due to vote on the 2012 budget, a package of tax hikes and
spending cuts aimed at cutting the deficit and showing foreign
lenders that the country is back on track to sorting out its
finances.
The budget is designed to cut the deficit to 5.4 percent of
gross domestic product (GDP) from a projected 9 percent this
year and generate a surplus before interest payments.
The last time Greece managed a primary budget surplus was in
1993-2002, just after it joined the euro zone in January 2001.
This time, the country's membership in the common currency is
once again at stake as it pushes through the budget.
Most Greeks expect their economic situation to worsen next
year, but they want to stay in the euro zone, a poll by GPO
showed on Monday.
Despite the social tensions, Papademos -- a technocrat named
last month to lead the country until early polls in February --
is expected to win the vote easily given the broad backing his
national unity coalition enjoys in parliament.
"We must solve these problems which undermine social
cohesion and hurt hundreds of thousands of young people," Labour
Minister George Koutroumanis told lawmakers.
"There are no magic solutions. But in 2012 we must try to
bring back growth and investments that will create more jobs."
Since the country's debt crisis erupted in 2009, Greeks have
repeatedly staged protests against austerity, which has helped
push the country into a fourth year of recession and driven
youth unemployment to a record high of more than 43 percent.
In 2008, thousands of youths angry over unemployment and
political graft battled police for weeks after 15-year-old
Alexandros Grigoropoulos was shot dead.
