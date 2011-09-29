ATHENS, Sept 29 Protesters blocked the entrance of the Greek finance ministry and other ministries on Thursday before the start of talks with the European Union and IMF on the delivery of an aid tranche Athens needs to avoid running out of cash.

Around 200 finance ministry employees gathered in front of the finance ministry, shouting: "Take your bailout and leave."

The demonstrators told police they wanted to prevent Finance Minister Evangelos Venizelos from meeting inspectors from the EU, International Monetary Fund and European Central Bank, a police official told Reuters.

Protesters were also blocking the entrance of the interior, justice, labour, health and agriculture ministries, a police spokesman said.

"The occupations are carried out today when the troika returns to our country and as we face new barbaric measures which were decided and are being decided for further wage reductions ... new tax hikes and mass layoffs," public sector ADEDY said in a statement. (Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas, writing by Ingrid Melander; editing by Elizabeth Piper)