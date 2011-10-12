* Tax inspectors, finance ministry officials to strike next
week
* Strike undermines revenue collection effort
* Budget deficit widens in first nine months despite new
taxes
(Adds quotes, details, background)
By Harry Papachristou and Renee Maltezou
ATHENS, Oct 12 Greek tax inspectors will go on
strike next week to protest against planned wage and pension
cuts, threatening more disruption to revenue collection efforts
that are already falling behind budget targets imposed by
international lenders.
With much of Greece expected to be shut down by a general
strike on Oct. 19, finance ministry officials have called a
two-week stoppage from Oct. 17 while tax offices will remain
closed from Oct. 17-20 and customs officials will stay away from
their desks from Oct. 18-23.
On Wednesday, the finance ministry in Athens was shuttered
with a black banner reading "Occupied" hanging down the front of
the building, which faces parliament across the central Syntagma
Square.
"Everything is falling apart, we are suffering along with
everyone else in the public sector," said Nikos Klouvatos, head
of the union representing workers at the statistics agency. "We
would not have reached this point if the government had taken
the right measures in time."
Greece is trapped in deep recession and fighting to control
a public debt mountain expected to reach 162 percent of GDP this
year, and there has been growing doubt over whether the
austerity measures will be enough to prevent default.
Data on Wednesday showed the central government budget
deficit widened by 15 percent in the first nine months of the
year as the shrinking economy produced less tax revenue despite
a rise in sales tax in restaurants and a one-off income tax
surcharge.
On Tuesday, officials from the EU-IMF-ECB "troika" said that
Athens would miss its 2011 fiscal targets and needed to take
additional steps to get back on track to meet objectives beyond
2012.
But the measures imposed so far have strained Greek society
severely and raised questions over how much more pain workers
would accept.
"We'll continue with labour action and occupations next week
when the general strike takes place," said Despina Spanou, a
senior leader of the ADEDY union, which represents half a
million public sector workers.
"We expect it to be the biggest walkout so far," she told
Reuters, adding that her salary had been cut by 70 percent since
2009. "We cannot live like this," she said.
EU SUMMIT
Parliament is debating a sweeping package of measures,
ranging from wage and pension cuts to tax rises and large-scale
public sector layoffs, which Finance Minister Evangelos
Venizelos said must be approved before an Oct. 23 EU summit.
"This law needs to be approved before the EU summit so that
the prime minister can stand up and argue that Greece is
fulfilling its obligations," Venizelos told lawmakers at a
reading of the legislation in parliament on Wednesday.
Analysts expect the law to pass despite discontent among
ruling Socialist party lawmakers.
Prime Minister George Papandreou discussed the euro zone
debt crisis late on Tuesday with IMF chief Christine Lagarde,
but his office gave no details of their talks.
The government has already admitted it will miss initial
2011 deficit targets and Venizelos has warned that if citizens
fail to back new tax measures, the 2011 deficit could reach 9
percent of GDP, above the new 8.5 percent goal.
The conservative opposition, which opposes the austerity
measures and is leading the Socialists in opinion polls, said
the government had failed.
"The 'rescue plans' are collapsing, one after another -- the
budget execution figures confirm this", the party's economy
spokesman Christos Staikouras said. "This is a bottomless pit,
the fiscal holes get wider and wider."
Outside parliament, a couple of thousand demonstrators took
part in what have become daily protests against the measures.
Garbage piled up in some areas as municipal workers stopped
work, and a 48-hour strike starting on Thursday will halt public
transport in Athens, adding to the misery of Greeks facing the
deepest cuts in postwar history.
The walkouts by tax and customs officials are expected not
only to disrupt badly needed tax payments, but also to disrupt
fuel supplies, as petrol deliveries from refiners to filling
stations usually require customs clearance.
Crowds of foreign tourists were barred from entering the
Acropolis in Athens because of a strike by archaeological
service workers, responsible for running sites which bring in
much-needed tourist revenue.
Athens has promised tough new civil service wage cuts to
convince the European Union and the International Monetary Fund
that it will meet new budget deficit targets of 8.5 percent of
GDP this year and 6.8 percent in 2012.
The planned strike, by workers who will suffer from the
austerity measures, underlines the difficulty of pushing through
the tax collection drive demanded by the EU and IMF inspectors.
Disgruntled power workers have threatened to boycott a
planned property tax, designed to be collected through utility
bills as a means of bypassing the notoriously inefficient tax
authority.
Many public servants have lost a fifth of their salaries
since the start of the crisis and now face further cuts of up to
20 percent. Some 30,000 are also being assigned to a so-called
labour reserve, a step towards redundancy.
(Additional reporting by Lefteris Papadimas; writing by James
Mackenzie; editing by Tim Pearce)