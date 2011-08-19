BRIEF-Argo Group closes Ariel Re acquisition
* Argo Group closes Ariel Re acquisition
ATHENS Aug 19 Greece's four largest banks are likely to participate in Proton Bank's PRBr.AT capital boost, the country's central bank said on Friday.
"National Bank NBGR.AT, Eurobank EFGR.AT, Alpha Bank (ACBr.AT) and Piraeus Bank (BOPr.AT) decided to respond positively to Proton Bank's proposal," the Bank of Greece said.
"They are looking positively into taking part in the bank's share capital increase which has been already decided." (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)
Feb 6 Hedge fund investment firms PAAMCO and KKR Prisma said on Monday they were merging, signaling more consolidation in the so-called funds of funds sector as assets continue to contract and clients demand more.
* United Insurance Holdings - On Feb 3,received regulatory approvals from Florida Office of Insurance Regulation for pending merger with American Coastal Insurance Co