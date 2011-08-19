ATHENS Aug 19 Greece's four largest banks are likely to participate in Proton Bank's PRBr.AT capital boost, the country's central bank said on Friday.

"National Bank NBGR.AT, Eurobank EFGR.AT, Alpha Bank (ACBr.AT) and Piraeus Bank (BOPr.AT) decided to respond positively to Proton Bank's proposal," the Bank of Greece said.

"They are looking positively into taking part in the bank's share capital increase which has been already decided." (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)