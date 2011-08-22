* To issue convertible bond within days or weeks-source

* Greece's four biggest banks to take up issue

* Proton's board to look at strategic options

By George Georgiopoulos

ATHENS, Aug 22 Small Greek lender Proton Bank's capital boost via a convertible bond issue to address a liquidity squeeze will take place soon, a source at the bank told Reuters on Monday.

With authorities keen to cushion the banking sector from more tension, Greece's four biggest banks -- National (NBGr.AT), Eurobank EFGr.AT, Alpha (ACBr.AT) and Piraeus (BOPr.AT) -- are expected to take part in the cash call and buy into Proton's 50 million euro ($72 million) convertible bond.

"The bond issue will take place within days or weeks. There will be an investment by the four banks in the convertible bond until a final investor for the bank is found," said the banker, who did not want to be named.

Proton's woes erupted after it disclosed it was being probed by the central bank on money laundering violations related to transactions by its main shareholder.

Athens is keen to avert additional systemic stress given the banking sector's woes related to the debt crisis and talk that some banks may be forced to tap the central bank's emergency liquidity assistance mechanism (ELA).

The withdrawal of government cash deposits to redeem a maturing 5.9 billion euro bond on August 20 may result in a liquidity squeeze, forcing lenders to tap the central bank's ELA window.

The central bank has declined to comment on such scenarios making the rounds.

"We have not heard of its activation, only that the ELA facility is ready just in case," said another banker who declined to be named.

"Liquidity conditions are getting truly squeezed after Aug. 22nd, it's estimated that total government liquidity after this date will not exceed 2.0 to 2.5 billion euros until the sixth disbursement of the EU/IMF support package comes in," the banker said.

Greek banks, troubled with rising provisions for impaired loans and shut out of wholesale funding markets, have been urged by authorities to explore tie ups to cope with the debt crisis.

Earlier in August small Greek lender Attica Bank (BOAr.AT) expressed interest in merging with Proton. .

Bankers said there were indications that a Greek-U.S. fund may be interested in Proton but would not provide further details.

Proton shares were down 10 percent to 0.35 euros late in the session on Monday.

"The shares reacted to the upside but there was immediate profit taking today," said Takis Zamanis, chief trader at Beta Securities. "The market is worried whether the 50 million injection will be adequate for Proton."

On Friday, the Bank of Greece, the country's central bank, said the four banks had decided to respond positively to Proton's proposal and take part in its capital increase and that Proton's new board would look at all strategic options.

Proton, with a network of 31 branches and a current market value of 24 million euros, had total assets of 3.8 billion at the end of the first quarter. (Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)