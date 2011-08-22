* To issue convertible bond within days or weeks-source
* Greece's four biggest banks to take up issue
* Proton's board to look at strategic options
By George Georgiopoulos
ATHENS, Aug 22 Small Greek lender Proton Bank's
capital boost via a convertible bond issue to address a
liquidity squeeze will take place soon, a source at the bank
told Reuters on Monday.
With authorities keen to cushion the banking sector from
more tension, Greece's four biggest banks -- National (NBGr.AT),
Eurobank EFGr.AT, Alpha (ACBr.AT) and Piraeus (BOPr.AT) -- are
expected to take part in the cash call and buy into Proton's 50
million euro ($72 million) convertible bond.
"The bond issue will take place within days or weeks. There
will be an investment by the four banks in the convertible bond
until a final investor for the bank is found," said the banker,
who did not want to be named.
Proton's woes erupted after it disclosed it was being probed
by the central bank on money laundering violations related to
transactions by its main shareholder.
Athens is keen to avert additional systemic stress given the
banking sector's woes related to the debt crisis and talk that
some banks may be forced to tap the central bank's emergency
liquidity assistance mechanism (ELA).
The withdrawal of government cash deposits to redeem a
maturing 5.9 billion euro bond on August 20 may result in a
liquidity squeeze, forcing lenders to tap the central bank's ELA
window.
The central bank has declined to comment on such scenarios
making the rounds.
"We have not heard of its activation, only that the ELA
facility is ready just in case," said another banker who
declined to be named.
"Liquidity conditions are getting truly squeezed after Aug.
22nd, it's estimated that total government liquidity after this
date will not exceed 2.0 to 2.5 billion euros until the sixth
disbursement of the EU/IMF support package comes in," the banker
said.
Greek banks, troubled with rising provisions for impaired
loans and shut out of wholesale funding markets, have been urged
by authorities to explore tie ups to cope with the debt crisis.
Earlier in August small Greek lender Attica Bank (BOAr.AT)
expressed interest in merging with Proton. .
Bankers said there were indications that a Greek-U.S. fund
may be interested in Proton but would not provide further
details.
Proton shares were down 10 percent to 0.35 euros late in the
session on Monday.
"The shares reacted to the upside but there was immediate
profit taking today," said Takis Zamanis, chief trader at Beta
Securities. "The market is worried whether the 50 million
injection will be adequate for Proton."
On Friday, the Bank of Greece, the country's central bank,
said the four banks had decided to respond positively to
Proton's proposal and take part in its capital increase and that
Proton's new board would look at all strategic options.
Proton, with a network of 31 branches and a current market
value of 24 million euros, had total assets of 3.8 billion at
the end of the first quarter.
(Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)