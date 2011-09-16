BRUSSELS, Sept 16 If private participation in the planned Greek bond swap is less than the assumed 90 percent, one option could be for the euro zone bailout fund to make up the difference, Belgian Finance Minister Didier Reynders said.

"We should have the final figures by mid-October and if by then this figure of 70-75 percewnt is confirmed, we'll have to look at the tools available to react," Reynders told reporters.

"I want to remind you that by then the EFSF will have been strengthened," he said.

The European Financial Stablity Facility will have gained new powers by mid-October, allowing it to intervene on bond markets, extend credit lines and lend to recapitalise banks.

"It's one of the solutions. If the private sector does not take up its responsibilities, somebody will have to", Reynders told Reuters, referring to euro zone governments.

