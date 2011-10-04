LUXEMBOURG Oct 4 The euro zone is considering
changes to a deal done with private bondholders of Greek debt
because most investors chose the option that is most expensive
for governments, Austrian Finance Ministers Maria Fekter said on
Tuesday.
Fekter said most Greek bondholders chose the first of four
options proposed by the Institute of International Finance (IIF)
for Greek debt restructuring -- a par bond exchange into 30-year
bonds. Under this option, the principal is fully collateralised
by 30-year zero-coupon AAA-rated bonds.
The coupon on the par bond was set to be 4 percent during
the first five years, 4.5 percent during the next five years,
and 5 percent for years 11-30, according to documents presented
by the IIF when the deal was struck on July 21.
The other three IIF options were a par bond offer involving
rolling-over maturing Greek government bonds into 30-year
instruments, a discount bond exchange into a 30-year instrument
and a discount bond exchange into a 15-year instrument.
The IIF proposal was based on the assumption that investors
would choose the four instruments in equal proportions, but
Fekter said most investors chose the first one.
"With respect to the private sector, we are taking note that
the predominant majority of private creditors are orienting on
option 1 -- by far the most expensive option, so we'll have to
recalculate what all of this will cost and how we will deal with
it," Fekter told a news conference.
"But that wasn't discussed today as the report (of the IMF,
EU and ECB inspectors) isn't there yet. It's been moved to the
technical level," Fekter said.
The IIF said all of the options were priced to produce a 21
percent net present value loss based on an assumed discount rate
of 9 percent.
Based on a target participation rate of 90 percent, the
private sector investors through this programme will contribute
54 billion euros from mid-2011 through mid-2014 and a total of
135 billion euros to the financing of Greece from mid-2011 to
end-2020.
(Reporting By Annika Breidthardt; writing by Jan Strupczewski)