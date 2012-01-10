LONDON Jan 10 Hedge funds are taking on
the powerful International Monetary Fund over its plan to slash
Greece's towering debt burden as time runs out on the talks that
could sway the future of Europe's single currency.
The funds have built up such a powerful positions in Greek
bonds that they could derail Europe's tactic of getting banks
and other bondholders to share the burden of reducing the
country's debt on a voluntary basis.
Bondholders need to give up some 100 billion euros ($130
billion) of their investment in the planned bond swap, drawn up
in October, but many hedge funds plan to stay out of it.
They either prefer letting the country go under, which would
trigger the credit insurance they have bought, or hope to get
paid out in full if enough others sign up. That puts them in
direct conflict with the IMF, which wants to force Greece's cost
of financing down to an affordable level.
"The play is purely 'they'll be forced to pay me'. Greece
will want to avoid a wider default so if it managed to
restructure 80 percent of the deal and pay the rest that's still
better," said Gabriel Sterne at securities firm Exotix.
Without a deal, the IMF, the European Union and the European
Central Bank -- the so-called troika of official lenders -- will
not pay out a second bail-out package Greece needs to survive.
EU Economic and Monetary Affairs Commissioner Olli Rehn said
on Tuesday that negotiators were "about to finalise shortly"
. But time is running out.
Without the money, the country is likely to default around
March 20, when a 14.5 billion euro bond falls due. A deal needs
to come well before that, because the paperwork alone takes at
least six weeks.
On Monday German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French
President Nicolas Sarkozy, the euro zone's two leading powers,
insisted private-sector bondholders must share in reducing
Greece's debt burden.
But the hedge funds are resisting, unlike European banks
holding Greek bonds, who have been pressured to agree by
politicians.
There are other barriers too.
Banks represented by the Institute of International Finance
(IIF) agreed last year to write off the notional value of their
Greek bondholdings by 50 percent, a deal designed to reduce
Greece's debt ratio to 120 percent of its Gross Domestic Product
by 2020.
But they have been unable to agree on the fine print of the
refinancing - the coupon, maturity and the credit guarantees.
These will determine the bonds' Net Present Value (NPV), and
thereby the actual hit the banks need to take.
DANGEROUS GAME
There are 206 billion euros of Greek government bonds in
private sector hands -- banks, institutional investors, and
hedge funds -- and it is likely that hedge funds have been
building up their positions in the past months.
They have been snapping up chunks of Greece's next big
maturing bond, the March 20, for around 40 cents
on the euro. Yields on the bond began to rise sharply in
September and it was priced at 41-45.5 cents in the euro on
Tuesday.
The bet is that other creditors will sign up to a voluntary
deal, and that Greece will pay out in full the hedge funds who
do not to avoid a default and trigger pay-out of Credit Default
Swaps, a form of credit protection.
"Time is on your side, since investors, until now, have
received full repayment on Greek debt obligations," said
Kristian Flyvholm at asset manager Jyske Invest.
Sterne, whose firm Exotix specialises in illiquid bond
investing and counts hedge funds among its clients, said the bet
had already worked for some funds. Greece paid out smaller
issues maturing in December and January.
But it is a dangerous strategy.
Europe is increasingly likely to force investors to take a
cut on their Greek bondholdings if they do not voluntarily sign
up to the deal, Reuters reported in November.
Also, Greece could change its laws, which for the largest
part do not contain the so-called Collective Action Clauses
(CAC) that force dissenting minorities into line when new
conditions are imposed on outstanding bonds.
It is unclear how large hedge fund holdings of Greek debt
are. About 20 to 25 percent of Greece's creditors were
unidentified, and half of these could be hedge funds, one source
close to the creditors told Reuters.
Whatever the scale of the hedge fund threat, the
proportion of creditors seen likely to sign up for their haircut
has slipped. The hopes are now 60 percent can be convinced by
the end of the month, the same source said, far less than the 90
percent take-up the IIF was targeting in June.
At that low a level, it is unclear whether the troika of
international lenders will consider the uptake big enough to
warrant a pay-out of the second bail-out package.
IIF Managing Director Charles Dallara is due in Athens later
this week for troika negotiations, and technical staff from the
IMF are expected in the Greek capital from Jan. 16.
IMF'S DOUBTS
The IMF itself seemed to throw doubt on the debt swap in an
internal memo cited by German magazine Der Spiegel on Saturday.
According to the report, the IMF believes Greece will still
be sinking under the burden of its debts even after a deal is
struck, and that further measures may need to be taken if the
country is to avoid default. Markets fear this could lead to
reopening the October agreement.
In a leaked paper in October, the IMF already acknowledged
that its the assumptions may need to be reassessed. That would
mean lower interest rate payments by Greece, and an even more
bitter hit for the banks.
The NPV loss for creditors could be near 65-70 percent and
the coupon around 4.5 percent, bankers have indicated. Reuters
reported in November Greece wanted a 75 percent NPV cut, a far
higher number than the low 60s the banks had in mind.
($1 = 0.7851 euros)
(Additional reporting by Steve Slater and Sophie Sassard in
London and Philipp Halstrick in Frankfurt, Writing by Douwe
Miedema; Editing by Andrew Callus)