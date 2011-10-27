ATHENS Oct 27 Talks between Greece and private sector bondholders on a private sector involvement scheme will last two to three weeks, the head of the country's debt agency said on Thursday.

"The contacts with private investors (in Greek bonds) that will start on the PSI will last 2 to 3 weeks," Petros Christodoulou, head of the country's debt agency (PDMA) told reporters.

"There will be various options that will be proposed, one could be for private bondholders to get 70 percent in bonds and 30 percent in cash," he said. (Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas, writing by George Georgiopoulos)