ATHENS Oct 27 Talks between Greece and private
sector bondholders on a private sector involvement scheme will
last two to three weeks, the head of the country's debt agency
said on Thursday.
"The contacts with private investors (in Greek bonds) that
will start on the PSI will last 2 to 3 weeks," Petros
Christodoulou, head of the country's debt agency (PDMA) told
reporters.
"There will be various options that will be proposed, one
could be for private bondholders to get 70 percent in bonds and
30 percent in cash," he said.
(Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas, writing by George
Georgiopoulos)