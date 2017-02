ATHENS Jan 19 Greece's bond swap talks with its private creditors need to make significant progress before Monday's meeting of eurozone finance ministers, Finance Minister Evangelos Venizelos told lawmakers on Thursday.

"To tell you the truth, a lot of things will have to be finalised by noon tomorrow," he said.

"A lot of things will have to be made official by Monday, when I go to the Eurogroup meeting." (Reporting by Harry Papachristou)