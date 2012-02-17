LONDON, Feb 17 (IFR) - This weekend the European
Central Bank is set to swap its Greek government bonds (GGB) for
new securities which will make the imposition of Collective
Action Clauses (CACs) on private sector investors feasible.
The move could also possibly contribute to the success of
the second EUR130bn bailout by shrinking the amount of bonds
vulnerable to the threat of retroactive CACs.
The proposed swap is likely to involve the ECB receiving
bonds with new ISIN codes, which would allow the central bank to
sidestep any haircut following the Greek parliament enacting
retroactive CACs.
This would create a new subordinate class of non-ECB
bondholders, while the use of CACs would be classed a credit
event by ISDA, if they were ultimately implemented.
Sources said that the ECB, which has purchased around
EUR44bn via its Securities Market Programme (SMP), could
maintain exposure to Greece via this action.
One source said that under this proposal all terms and
conditions of the new bonds under the swap would remain the
same.
The European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) was being
positioned to provide securities to facilitate the swap but this
option appears to have been removed from the agenda.
The ECB has indicated that it might be willing to give up
profits it gains from its GGB holdings, assuming they redeem at
par.
If the swap involves simply changing the ISINs then the
profits will be reaped over time as bonds redeem.
The National Central Banks (NCBs) in the Eurosystem also
hold around EUR11bn of GGBs, while the ECB has around EUR44bn
accumulated via its SMP. It is not clear with the NCBs will be
participating in this weekend's swap.
The timetable for the whole plan to bail-in private sector
bondholders (PSI) is quite tight, which involves some EUR200bn
of GGBs. Should the overall deal be agreed on Monday, the PSI
offer is likely to be carried out shortly thereafter.
Bankers said the PSI offer will then be open for two weeks
and the exchange should be formally completed a week before the
redemption of the EUR14.4bn GGB4.3% due on March 20 2012.
"I think the last absolute day to launch an offer is the end
of February," said a source close to the discussions. "That
gives you three weeks but it is cutting it extraordinarily
fine."
While the PSI for bonds governed by Greek law bonds could be
carried out within two weeks, an exercise for bonds that are
governed by English law, just EUR18.5bn, would likely take four
weeks as bondholder meetings would have to be called to approve
such proposals.
Such a restructuring will mean that Greece is in selective
default (SD). The ECB cannot hold securities that are in
default, which it would be doing until the new bonds are
created.
And that means banks -- especially Greek ones, that have the
GGBs as collateral for repo with the ECB -- could have a
problem.
The trick is to keep the SD period as short as possible. It
is likely to be for one or two days. Either cash or a letter of
credit for EUR35bn will be needed for the SD period. Or will the
ECB just turn a blind eye?
