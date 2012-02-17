LONDON, Feb 17 (IFR) - This weekend the European Central Bank is set to swap its Greek government bonds (GGB) for new securities which will make the imposition of Collective Action Clauses (CACs) on private sector investors feasible.

The move could also possibly contribute to the success of the second EUR130bn bailout by shrinking the amount of bonds vulnerable to the threat of retroactive CACs.

The proposed swap is likely to involve the ECB receiving bonds with new ISIN codes, which would allow the central bank to sidestep any haircut following the Greek parliament enacting retroactive CACs.

This would create a new subordinate class of non-ECB bondholders, while the use of CACs would be classed a credit event by ISDA, if they were ultimately implemented.

Sources said that the ECB, which has purchased around EUR44bn via its Securities Market Programme (SMP), could maintain exposure to Greece via this action.

One source said that under this proposal all terms and conditions of the new bonds under the swap would remain the same.

The European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) was being positioned to provide securities to facilitate the swap but this option appears to have been removed from the agenda.

The ECB has indicated that it might be willing to give up profits it gains from its GGB holdings, assuming they redeem at par.

If the swap involves simply changing the ISINs then the profits will be reaped over time as bonds redeem.

The National Central Banks (NCBs) in the Eurosystem also hold around EUR11bn of GGBs, while the ECB has around EUR44bn accumulated via its SMP. It is not clear with the NCBs will be participating in this weekend's swap.

The timetable for the whole plan to bail-in private sector bondholders (PSI) is quite tight, which involves some EUR200bn of GGBs. Should the overall deal be agreed on Monday, the PSI offer is likely to be carried out shortly thereafter.

Bankers said the PSI offer will then be open for two weeks and the exchange should be formally completed a week before the redemption of the EUR14.4bn GGB4.3% due on March 20 2012.

"I think the last absolute day to launch an offer is the end of February," said a source close to the discussions. "That gives you three weeks but it is cutting it extraordinarily fine."

While the PSI for bonds governed by Greek law bonds could be carried out within two weeks, an exercise for bonds that are governed by English law, just EUR18.5bn, would likely take four weeks as bondholder meetings would have to be called to approve such proposals.

Such a restructuring will mean that Greece is in selective default (SD). The ECB cannot hold securities that are in default, which it would be doing until the new bonds are created.

And that means banks -- especially Greek ones, that have the GGBs as collateral for repo with the ECB -- could have a problem.

The trick is to keep the SD period as short as possible. It is likely to be for one or two days. Either cash or a letter of credit for EUR35bn will be needed for the SD period. Or will the ECB just turn a blind eye? (Reporting by Alex Chambers, Christopher Spink; editing by Sudip Roy)