ATHENS Dec 12 Greece and private bondholders are moving towards common ground over a debt swap scheme, with talks revolving around a lower coupon rate for the Greek government and smaller losses for investors, a banking source involved in the talks told Reuters.

"Some common ground is forming in principle on finding a structure that will boost the quality of the new bonds -- for the final NPV (net present value) loss to be smaller, and for the state to not have to pay a high coupon, but there is still a way to go," the source said on Monday.

NPV is a measure of the current worth of the bonds' future cash flows. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos, Writing by Deepa Babington)