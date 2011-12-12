ATHENS Dec 12 Greece and private
bondholders are moving towards common ground over a debt swap
scheme, with talks revolving around a lower coupon rate for the
Greek government and smaller losses for investors, a banking
source involved in the talks told Reuters.
"Some common ground is forming in principle on finding a
structure that will boost the quality of the new bonds -- for
the final NPV (net present value) loss to be smaller, and for
the state to not have to pay a high coupon, but there is still a
way to go," the source said on Monday.
NPV is a measure of the current worth of the bonds' future
cash flows.
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos, Writing by Deepa Babington)