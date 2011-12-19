ATHENS Dec 19 Greece has reached an initial deal with bankers for British law to apply to new bonds issued under a complex debt swap deal, Greek financial daily Imerisia said on Monday, citing unnamed sources.

Failure to secure an agreement early next year on the debt swap - a key part of a new rescue plan for Athens - could force a disorderly default which might in turn trigger a wider crisis across the euro zone as it struggles with its deep fiscal woes.

Private-sector holders of Greek bonds said on Friday that talks in Paris to advance the plan made progress and authorities were willing to work on how the quality of new bonds can be enhanced.

"On Friday, the two sides agreed that the new bonds that will be issued to replace the old ones will be under British law," Imerisia wrote. "That means they will be high quality bonds and that the creditors, in case Greece does not fulfill its terms, can go to British courts according to British law."

Negotiations will continue this week, with a new meeting between Greece and the steering committee representing bankers to take place before Christmas, Imerisia wrote.

Finance ministry officials were not immediately available for comment.

The financial daily also said the two sides had reached a deal on giving private bondholders a strong creditor status, but without giving details. Bankers have said they want the deal to restructure Greek bonds to rank them on an equal footing with official euro zone lenders to the country.

The haircut and coupon still remain to be agreed, Imerisia said.

A senior official from the "troika" of EU, IMF and ECB inspectors said on Friday that there is no guarantee that talks on a voluntary private sector contribution to Greece's international bailout will succeed. (Reporting by Ingrid Melander; Editing by Toby Chopra)