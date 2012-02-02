THE HAGUE Feb 2 Greece and its private
creditors are likely to reach an agreement on Greek debt
restructuring by the end of the week, EU Economic and Monetary
Affairs Commissioner Olli Rehn said on Thursday.
"An agreement on substantial involvement of the private
sector to reduce Greek public debt is a key condition for a
second EU financial assistance programme for Greece," Rehn said
in a speech during a visit to the Netherlands.
"I expect such an agreement between the Greek government and
its private creditors by the end of this week," he said.
The second bailout for Greece would keep the debt-laden
country financed through 2014 and help restore some market
confidence in euro zone public finances.
Rehn praised Portugal, which is also under an EU/IMF
financing programme, for progress in reforms, even as Lisbon's
borrowing costs held above 15 percent in a sign investors were
concerned about the country's ability to return to markets.
"Despite its recently high financing costs, Portugal is
making good progress with its programme to enable fiscal
sustainability and improved competitiveness," Rehn said.
(Writing by Jan Strupczewski; editing by Rex Merrifield)