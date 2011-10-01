ATHENS Oct 1 Qatar Holdings will invest a total of $1 billion in European Goldfields EGUq.L , including $600 million to finance operations in Greece, where the London-based firm has a permit to mine gold, the chief executive of the sovereign wealth fund said on Saturday.

Qatar Holdings will buy a 10 percent stake in European Goldfields from Greek building firm Ellaktor (HELr.AT) and has a call option to buy another 5 percent, CEO Ahmad al-Sayed said after a meeting between Greek and Qatari officials in Athens.

"In total, we will invest in the company about $1 billion," Sayed told reporters.

Sayed also said Qatar was "examining different opportunities in the country." (Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas Writing by Ingrid Melander; Editing by Peter Graff)