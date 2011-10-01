(Corrects headline to make clear Qatar firm is buying partial
stake in European Goldfields)
ATHENS Oct 1 Qatar Holdings signed a deal on
Saturday to buy a stake in London-based European Goldfields
from Greek building firm Ellaktor (HELr.AT)
and will invest another $600 million in the mining company, a
source with direct knowledge of the deal told Reuters.
"Qatar Holdings is buying a 10 percent stake from the 25
percent stake Ellaktor holds in European Goldfields and will
invest 600 million dollars in European Goldfields," the source
said.
Greece granted European Goldfields a long-awaited permit in
July that allows it to mine for gold in the north of the
country, a move set to turn the London-based firm into the
European Union's largest primary gold producer.
Qatar's Emir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa al-Thani met Prime
Minister George Papandreou in Athens on Saturday. Greece, which
is in dire need of private investment as its worst recession in
four decades is seen extending to next year, has long been
trying to convince Qatar to invest in its private and public
companies.
(Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; Writing by Ingrid Melander)