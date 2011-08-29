EU mergers and takeovers (Feb 6)
BRUSSELS, Feb 6 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
ATHENS Aug 29 Qatar will own about 17 percent of the lender that will be created by the merger of Alpha Bank (ACBr.AT) and Eurobank EFGr.AT, the two banks said in a presentation on Monday.
Paramount, a company controlled by Qatar, will own the stake after taking part in a 1.25 billion euro rights offer and fully taking up a 500 million euro convertible bond issue, they said. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos and Harry Papachristou)
BRUSSELS, Feb 6 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
Feb 6 Activist hedge fund manager Mick McGuire nominated four directors to serve on the board of Buffalo Wild Wings Inc, officially launching a proxy fight against the U.S. restaurant chain.
LONDON, Feb 6 Ithaca investor Artemis Investment Management said Delek's $524 million offer for the stake in the North Sea oil producer it does not already own was "disappointing", the second large investor to voice concern about the deal.