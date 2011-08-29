ATHENS Aug 29 Qatar will own about 17 percent of the lender that will be created by the merger of Alpha Bank (ACBr.AT) and Eurobank EFGr.AT, the two banks said in a presentation on Monday.

Paramount, a company controlled by Qatar, will own the stake after taking part in a 1.25 billion euro rights offer and fully taking up a 500 million euro convertible bond issue, they said. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos and Harry Papachristou)