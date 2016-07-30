UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
July 30 A magnitude 5.2 earthquake struck off the coast of Crete in Greece on Saturday the United States Geological Survey reported.
The quake's epicenter was located 63 miles (100 km) west southwest of Chania, Crete. It was very shallow, with a depth of 5.6 miles (9 km). (Reporting by Lisa Von Ahn; Editing by Sandra Maler)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts