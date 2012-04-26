ATHENS, April 26 Greece is considering breaking
up its railway and selling the right to operate some routes to
different companies, in an attempt to maximise proceeds from the
privatisation and sidestep regulatory hurdles.
The heavily indebted country had initially planned to sell
Trainose - the monopoly that operates 500 freight and passenger
routes on 2,500 km of railways - as part of its international
bailout.
But the chief executive of Greece's privatisation agency
(HRADF) told Reuters that to maximise the value of the sale
Greece was now examining a different privatisation model,
similar to the one used in the United Kingdom.
"HRADF is considering the launch of a tender process through
which the sale of train slots on different parts of the network
will be offered to interested operators," Costas Mitropoulos
said.
"Interested investors, as in Britain, will pay a cash
consideration for the operation of the slots, using their own
resources, as well as personnel," he added.
Mitropoulos said the agency will soon appoint an adviser for
the sale.
The railway network, including track and other
infrastructure, is owned by Railway Organization of Greece
(OSE).
Another official at the agency told Reuters on condition of
anonymity that by selling operating franchises and not Trainose
itself, Greece would avoid having to secure European Competition
Commission approval for state aid to Trainose.
Sources told Reuters earlier this month that Russian
railways, France's SNCF and Romania's largest private railway
company, Grup Feroviar Roman, were interested in buying all or
part of Trainose. Greek officials hoped the sale would raise 200
million euros ($265 million).
Mitropoulos said that no formal interest has been expressed
yet.
HRADF had planned to launch a tender for the sale of
Trainose in the last quarter of the year.
Greece received a 130 billion euro bailout from the European
Union and the International Monetary Fund earlier this year.
The proceeds from the railway sale are meant to help Greece
meet its target of 19 billion euros from sales of state assets
by 2015, part of broader plans to lower debt from about 165
percent of GDP last year to a more manageable 116.5 percent by
2020.
($1 = 0.7559 euros)
(Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; Editing by Erica Billingham)