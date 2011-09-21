BRUSSELS, Sept 21 Greece's credit rating
prospects would improve in the long term if bondholders took
deeper losses than those foreseen under a current plan to tackle
Athens' debts, ratings agency Fitch said on Wednesday.
"The larger the haircut that bondholders accept, the better
the outlook for the Greek sovereign from a credit quality
perspective after the default," said Tony Stringer, a country
debt analyst with Fitch.
"That is because the debt burden would be lifted and
consequently the need for austerity would be less," he told
Reuters.
There has been growing uncertainty that Greece will win
sufficient backing from banks and other bondholders to succeed
with a voluntary scheme to push losses onto investors, essential
to securing a 109 billion euro ($149 billion) aid package.
Currently, roughly 75 percent of Greece's private
bondholders have agreed to take part in a bond swap that would
see the value of their investment fall by more than a fifth.
Greece has said it needs a participation rate of 90 percent
of private investors to go ahead.
Some believe that failure for the scheme would offer an
opportunity to make a even more ambitious cut to Greece's debt
mountain.
"If the existing scheme does not proceed -- potentially
because of political dissatisfaction of the key creditor nations
with the proposed level of PSI -- they could try to orchestrate
a restructuring along similar lines that involved a larger
writedown for existing bond holders," Stringer said.
In July, Fitch downgraded Greece deeper into junk territory
after it deemed a proposed scheme to hand losses to bondholders
as equivalent to a partial default.
Its CCC rating, among the lowest possible, puts the EU
member state's creditworthiness below that of Jamaica and
Ecuador.
(Additional reporting by Ingrid Melander in Athens)