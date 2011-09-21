BRUSSELS, Sept 21 Greece's credit rating prospects would improve in the long term if bondholders took deeper losses than those foreseen under a current plan to tackle Athens' debts, ratings agency Fitch said on Wednesday.

"The larger the haircut that bondholders accept, the better the outlook for the Greek sovereign from a credit quality perspective after the default," said Tony Stringer, a country debt analyst with Fitch.

"That is because the debt burden would be lifted and consequently the need for austerity would be less," he told Reuters.

There has been growing uncertainty that Greece will win sufficient backing from banks and other bondholders to succeed with a voluntary scheme to push losses onto investors, essential to securing a 109 billion euro ($149 billion) aid package.

Currently, roughly 75 percent of Greece's private bondholders have agreed to take part in a bond swap that would see the value of their investment fall by more than a fifth.

Greece has said it needs a participation rate of 90 percent of private investors to go ahead.

Some believe that failure for the scheme would offer an opportunity to make a even more ambitious cut to Greece's debt mountain.

"If the existing scheme does not proceed -- potentially because of political dissatisfaction of the key creditor nations with the proposed level of PSI -- they could try to orchestrate a restructuring along similar lines that involved a larger writedown for existing bond holders," Stringer said.

In July, Fitch downgraded Greece deeper into junk territory after it deemed a proposed scheme to hand losses to bondholders as equivalent to a partial default.

Its CCC rating, among the lowest possible, puts the EU member state's creditworthiness below that of Jamaica and Ecuador.

(Additional reporting by Ingrid Melander in Athens)