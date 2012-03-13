ATHENS, March 12 Fitch lifted Greece's credit rating out of default territory on Tuesday, raising it to speculative grade after Athens completed a debt swap that cut its debt by about 100 billion euros.

The new B- rating has a stable outlook.

"The agency considers that significant and material default risk remains in light of the still very high level of indebtedness post-PSI," Fitch said, referring to the debt swap deal. (Reporting by Ingrid Melander)