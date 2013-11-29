BRIEF-Corindus Vascular Robotics announces private placement for $45 mln
* Corindus Vascular Robotics announces private placement for $45 million
Nov 29 Moody's Investors Service on Friday raised Greece's government bond rating to Caa3 from C.
The rating outlook is stable.
The rating upgrade reflects the country's significant fiscal consolidation, improvement in its medium-term economic outlook and a significant reduction in the government's interest burden, Moody's said.
* Palisades enters into amended and restated binding agreement with Intermont Exploration, LLC and 1027344 B.C. Ltd.
SINGAPORE/HONG KONG, Feb 28 Private equity firms Warburg Pincus, Blackstone Group LP and Hopu Investment were among the bidders short-listed to present a potential offer for Singapore-listed Global Logistic Properties , people familiar with the process said on Tuesday.