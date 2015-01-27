LONDON Jan 27 The uncertainty created by Syriza's Greek election victory is negative for the country's credit rating, Moody's said on Tuesday, a day after a similar message from Standard and Poor's.

The "prolonged financial uncertainty is credit negative for Greece because it intensifies the country's refinancing and liquidity risks, undermines depositor confidence and has an adverse effect on economic growth prospects," Moody's said.

The firm currently rates Greece at Caa1 with a stable outlook. That is two notches below both S&P and Fitch which have it at B. (Reporting by Marc Jones)