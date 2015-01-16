BRIEF-Bank of Zhengzhou posts FY net profit of RMB 4 bln
* FY net profit attributable RMB4 billion versus RMB3.36 billion
Jan 16 Fitch cut its outlook on Greece's long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) to "negative" from "stable", citing political uncertainty that could delay financing and the reopening of market access by a few months.
Fitch affirmed the rating on Greece's IDRs at 'B'.
Early elections to be held on Jan. 25 have made policymaking more uncertain, the ratings agency said. (bit.ly/1udqw5X) (Reporting By Sudarshan Varadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)
* FY net profit attributable RMB4 billion versus RMB3.36 billion
* FY net profit after tax was US$418 million, an increase of 22 pct over 2015