Jan 16 Fitch cut its outlook on Greece's long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) to "negative" from "stable", citing political uncertainty that could delay financing and the reopening of market access by a few months.

Fitch affirmed the rating on Greece's IDRs at 'B'.

Early elections to be held on Jan. 25 have made policymaking more uncertain, the ratings agency said. (bit.ly/1udqw5X) (Reporting By Sudarshan Varadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)