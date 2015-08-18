Aug 18 Fitch Ratings raised foreign and local currency issuer default ratings on Greece to 'CCC' from 'CC', citing an agreement between Greece and its lenders on the framework for a third official bailout programme.

The agreement has reduced the risk of Greece defaulting on its private sector debt obligations, Fitch said in a statement on Tuesday. (bit.ly/1URjW3D) (Reporting by Radhika Rukmangadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)