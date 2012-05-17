NEW YORK May 17 Fitch Ratings Agency on
Thursday downgraded Greece's credit rating to CCC from B-minus,
citing the heightened risk that the country might have to leave
the euro zone.
The failure by Greek politicians to form a government
underscores a lack of public and political support for an
austerity program, Fitch said in a statement explaining the cut
to Greece's long-term foreign and local currency issuer default
ratings.
Should new elections fail to result in a mandate for a new
government to continue austerity measures, a Greek exit from the
monetary union would be "probable," Fitch said.
"A Greek exit would likely result in widespread default on
private sector as well as sovereign euro-denominated
obligations, despite a moderate sovereign debt service burden
following the restructuring of Greek government bonds in March,"
the statement said.
(Reporting By Rodrigo Campos and Luciana Lopez; Editing by
Padraic Cassidy)