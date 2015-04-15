April 15 Standard & Poor's downgraded Greece's
long and short-term sovereign credit ratings to 'CCC+/C' from
'B-/B', citing worsening economic conditions due to prolonged
negotiations between the government and creditors.
The ratings agency also removed Greece's ratings from
CreditWatch, where it had placed them with negative
implications.
S&P's outlook on Greece is now negative, the agency said on
Wednesday. (bit.ly/1Dj1VDg)
"Without deep economic reform or further relief, we expect
Greece's debt and other financial commitments will be
unsustainable," S&P said.
(Reporting by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Savio D'Souza)